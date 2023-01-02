Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 210 Average Target Price from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 210 ($2.53).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,577.30).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 182.10 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 492.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

