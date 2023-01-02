Voyager Token Reaches Market Cap of $86.10 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Voyager Token has a market cap of $86.10 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002876 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00466021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.50 or 0.02918009 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.03 or 0.29820572 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
