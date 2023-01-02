VVS Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $644,681.93 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $93.65 million and approximately $644,681.93 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00464749 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.02962840 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.13 or 0.29739206 BTC.

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,256,407,759,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,444,025,114,954 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

