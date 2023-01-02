VVS Finance (VVS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $557,267.02

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $91.31 million and $557,267.02 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,243,855,953,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,931,479,871,823 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

