Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:WMT traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $141.79. 150,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54.
Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
