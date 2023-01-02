Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002876 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00466021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.50 or 0.02918009 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.03 or 0.29820572 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,556,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,581,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
