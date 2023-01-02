Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $32.97 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.97 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00066664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00058730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003258 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

