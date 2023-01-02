Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.67 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00066695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.