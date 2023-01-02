Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Raised by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 8.1% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.73% of Waste Connections worth $252,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $2,405,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waste Connections Price Performance
NYSE WCN traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $132.56. 54,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,635. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections
In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
