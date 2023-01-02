WAXE (WAXE) Price Tops $41.86 on Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.86 or 0.00251414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $128,665.25 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

