WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in WEX were worth $54,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

WEX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $163.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.42. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.