WhiteBIT Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $253.11 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00024476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $253.11 million and $7.40 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00464976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.02223669 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.29753716 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

