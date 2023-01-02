Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WSM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.92. 45,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,589. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

