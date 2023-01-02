Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $114.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

