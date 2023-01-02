Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ WINA opened at $235.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $255.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a net margin of 50.63%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Articles

