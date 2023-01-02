Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,836,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,569,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

