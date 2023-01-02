Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $18,914,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

