XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $63.10 million and approximately $300,136.69 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00013302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

