XRP (XRP) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. XRP has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion and $1.29 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
