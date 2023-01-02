XYO 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $44.57 million and $1.29 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038402 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00228647 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00308918 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $298,760.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

