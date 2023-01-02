Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,590,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 24,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,635,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,327,186. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,760,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after buying an additional 4,374,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,263,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,794,000 after buying an additional 315,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,331,000 after buying an additional 3,277,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

