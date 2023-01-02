Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Short Interest Update

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 767,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. 744,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. Yelp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,547 shares of company stock worth $848,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

