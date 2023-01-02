yOUcash Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One yOUcash token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003059 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $774,577.03 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00464075 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.01 or 0.02230361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.37 or 0.29696083 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.