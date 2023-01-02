Zcash Price Hits $37.27 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $598.03 million and $33.87 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $37.27 or 0.00223754 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056073 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,047,862 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

