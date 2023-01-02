Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47.03 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $39.66 or 0.00237197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $636.64 million and approximately $47.03 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070677 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002955 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,053,281 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

