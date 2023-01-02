Zeta Resources Limited Sells 100,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$182,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,404,745 shares in the company, valued at C$50,120,538.13.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$734,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total transaction of C$353,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$378,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 281,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$456,993.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$351,362.46.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$565,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$3,608,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$450,825.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$385,840.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$182,080.00.

CMMC stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.71. 1,270,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,904. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMMC. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

