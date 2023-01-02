Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,874 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $160,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $57.14 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.