Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

