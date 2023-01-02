Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Avient worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

