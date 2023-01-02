Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,012 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,957,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $347.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

