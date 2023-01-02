Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Comfort Systems USA worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $3,070,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.