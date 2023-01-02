Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Bank OZK worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 288.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.06 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.