Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,884 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,406,000 after purchasing an additional 258,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after purchasing an additional 723,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

