Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

ZTS opened at $146.55 on Monday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

