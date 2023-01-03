10,000 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 421.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 264,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 213,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,457,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 130,278 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 55.2% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.