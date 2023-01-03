18,800 Shares in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Bought by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. FREYR Battery accounts for about 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

