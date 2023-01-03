19,160 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Dollar Tree comprises 2.9% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.27. 16,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.