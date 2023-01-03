22,360 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 191,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,366,216. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

