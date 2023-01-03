2,330 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Acquired by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $296,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 688,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $29,575,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,123. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

