4,000 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.77.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,064 shares of company stock worth $22,971,702. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $18.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,717. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.66 and a 200-day moving average of $325.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.