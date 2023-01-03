43,034 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.22. 52,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.26.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

