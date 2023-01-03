471,887 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 471,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.71% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $16,925,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

