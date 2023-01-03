4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 7.8%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 6,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 396,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,110.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

