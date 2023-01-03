529,300 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 529,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

UBER stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 250,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

