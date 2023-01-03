5,483 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,483 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 935,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,312,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.0% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 228,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,788,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Adobe by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $575.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.76.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

