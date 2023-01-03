6,373 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,373 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,396. The firm has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.47.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

