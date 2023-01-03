AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,891,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 316,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,954,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. AAON’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,653.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $275,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,240,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,653.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,158 shares of company stock worth $3,147,354. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

