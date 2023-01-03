Aavegotchi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $43.98 million and $1.48 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

