Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the period.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

