abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.88

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON ALAI opened at GBX 53.48 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.88. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 45.80 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 62 ($0.75).
