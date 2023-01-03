abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.88

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ALAI opened at GBX 53.48 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.88. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 45.80 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 62 ($0.75).

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

